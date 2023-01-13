Orchid day returns to Beetham Nurseries near Carnforth after three year break due to Covid

The annual, free event is returning after a three-year break, due to Covid.

Beetham Nurseries will welcome Chelsea Gold Medal Winners, Burnham Nurseries, a family-run, specialist nursery based in South Devon, who will be bringing over 70 years of knowledge and expertise, as well as an extensive range of Orchids to browse and buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a free to attend talk by Sara Rittershausen, of Burnham Nurseries, ‘The Wonderful World of Orchids’.

Orchid Day comes to Beetham Nurseries near Carnforth this Saturday, (January 14).

This talk will introduce attendees to many different varieties of Orchids, and the team will be on-hand all day, should customers wish to ask any specific questions and learn more.

If you have Orchids at home that require some care and attention, bring them along to the free Repotting Clinic which is available 9am – 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you have tools that need sharpening? KingSharp will be in attendance throughout the day, operating from his fully fitted van.

KingSharp can sharpen almost anything with a blade!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bring along kitchen knives, secateurs, home and garden tools and have them sharpened whilst you wait.

Prices start from £2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As always, The Garden Café will be open for delicious breakfasts, brunch, lunch, light bites and home-baked cakes and sweet treats, as well as warming drinks.

Beetham Nurseries’ managing director, Stephen Abbit, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to start a new year with one of our most loved events returning to Beetham Nurseries; it’s a privilege to work together with Burnham Nurseries again, and we look forward to welcoming back their expertise and knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

" We hope our customers will join us for this thoroughly enjoyable and informative event.”