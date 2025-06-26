Opening weekend for The Bay Fringe is Morecambe Comedy Crawl

The Comedy Crawl opens this year's Bay Fringe Festival.

Prom Fest and the Fringe present The Morecambe Comedy Crawl in July.

There will be 12 free entry comedy shows over the opening weekend of Bay Fringe on July 5 and 6.

Venues for the comedy shows are:

*The Royal 2pm Saturday and 6pm Sunday

*Embargo 3.20pm both days

*Palatine 4.40pm both days

*Brittlestar 6pm Saturday and 7.20pm Sunday

*Pier 7.20pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday

*Kings Arms 8.40pm both days

Acts include Mary Bourke who had a recent BBC radio 4 smash with her show Who cares! about comedians caring for their partners and Linda Lovon all the way from Hawaii presenting the Atomic Cabaret, cabaret and science smash, a not to be missed show.

Local acts include Helen Logan, John Potter, Sister Christian from the West end playhouse community cabaret night, Fringe and Poetry Festival founder Matt Panesh and many more.

The Bay Fringe comprises more than 50 shows from across the country featuring comedy, spoken word, theatre, and is a celebration of the arts.

It runs from July 4-27.

Reserve tickets for £6 per show via Skiddle or take a chance and donate directly to the artist.