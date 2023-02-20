Taking place on Monday March 6 at Lancaster Town Hall from 7pm, the open evening is a chance for potential candidates to find out more about the election process and pick up nomination papers.

The next city council elections will be held on Thursday May 4, when all 61 seats are up for election.

Becoming a local councillor can be a very rewarding experience – it offers a unique opportunity to make a difference to your local community and to help shape, direct and monitor the services which affect the people who live, work and visit the Lancaster district.

Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

There are also elections on May 4 for all of the district’s parish and town councils.

The timetable for election is the same as for a city council election and nomination packs and advice on the process will be available at the open evening.

Any questions about individual parishes should be directed to the relevant parish clerk.

Contact details can be found on the city council’s website, lancaster.gov.uk/parish-councils.