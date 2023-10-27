Online applications for Lancaster and Morecambe district secondary school places close on Halloween.

Don't get the shock of your life this Hallowe'en and remember that applications for secondary school places in Lancashire need to be in by Tuesday October 31.

The online application system is open until 11.59pm for all those applying for a secondary school place.

Online via the county council's website is the quickest and easiest way to apply for a place.

All applications received up to the closing date are given equal priority.

However, if you miss the deadline, a late application may reduce your chance of getting your preference of school.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for Education and Skills, said: "Parents often take a considerable amount of time considering which schools to apply for when making the transition from primary to secondary.

"To give yourself the best chance of getting your first choice, please ensure you apply before the deadline on October 31.

"It is also important to remember that having a child already at a school does not mean their sibling will be automatically allocated a place.

"If you need support in making your application, please get in touch with our admissions team who will be happy to help."

Where there are more applications than places available, decisions are made according to the particular school's admission criteria. These decisions can be appealed.

Parents whose children attend Lancashire schools or academies, but live in another local authority area, should apply via the local authority where they live.

Secondary school offers will be announced on March 1, 2024. The closing date for primary school applications is January 15 2024.

For more information go to https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/children-education-families/schools/?utm_source=Redirect&utm_medium=Shorturl&utm_campaign=Schools