E-Radicals, Lancaster’s specialist electric bike shop, is celebrating its first successful year helping locals embrace sustainable transport.

Since opening its doors at 15 King Street in the city centre, the independent retailer has established itself as a premier destination for premium electric bikes, with a particular focus on the practical alternatives to car travel.

“Our mission is to help people make the switch from cars to e-bikes for their daily journeys,” said E-Radicals founder and owner Jack Lenox.

“Being the only specialist shop of this kind within a two-hour radius means we’re uniquely positioned to support this transition in Lancaster and beyond.”

E-Radicals founder and owner Jack Lenox outside his King Street bike shop.

In its inaugural year, E-Radicals has helped more than 40 customers transition to electric bikes, effectively removing thousands of car miles from Lancaster’s busy roads.

The shop specialises in high-quality brands, carrying select models from German manufacturer Riese & Müller, Dutch company Gazelle and Taiwanese brand Tern.

Beyond retail, E-Radicals has demonstrated strong community engagement. The shop has supported local initiatives by providing cargo bikes to Lancaster’s Eggcup surplus food initiative and North Lancashire’s FoodFutures community food-growing project.

Their participation in The Bay Health Festivals, offering free test rides in Dalton Square, highlighted their commitment to promoting healthier transport options in the city.

“What sets us apart is our focus on practical e-bikes that can genuinely replace car journeys,” explains Jack.

“Whether it’s a cargo bike for family school runs or a commuter bike for professionals, we’re helping people discover how e-bikes can transform their daily travel.”

The shop offers free test rides of all their bikes, allowing customers to experience first-hand how modern e-bikes can handle Lancaster’s hilly terrain and suit their transport needs.

Looking ahead, E-Radicals aims to build on its successful first year by helping more residents discover the benefits of electric bikes.

Jack added: “Our vision is for a happier, healthier Lancaster with fewer cars on the road. Every person who switches to an e-bike brings us closer to that goal.”

To find out more or to book a test ride, you can visit https://eradicals.bike/