One person treated for effects of smoke after house fire in Morecambe

One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Morecambe house.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Mar 2024, 10:29 GMT
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a domestic property fire on Back Crescent Street, Morecambe at 12.42pm on March 10.

The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the fire service arrival, and firefighters administered oxygen therapy to one person suffering from smoke inhalation.

Crews were in attendance for approximately 45 minutes.

