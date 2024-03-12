One person treated for effects of smoke after house fire in Morecambe
One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Morecambe house.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a domestic property fire on Back Crescent Street, Morecambe at 12.42pm on March 10.
The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the fire service arrival, and firefighters administered oxygen therapy to one person suffering from smoke inhalation.
Crews were in attendance for approximately 45 minutes.