One person taken to hospital after four car collision on M6 near Lancaster

Four fire engines from Preston, Fulwood, Garstang, and Lancaster attended a road traffic collision between J32 and J33 on the M6 Northbound motorway at 7.52pm on February 17.

The incident involved four vehicles.

Firefighters released one person from their vehicle using Holmatro spreaders, cutters, glass management equipment, and Milwaukee small tools.

The casualty was then taken to the hospital by North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics.