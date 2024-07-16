One person suffers minor burns after cooker fire in Lancaster
A person suffered minor burns after a cooker fire at a house in Lancaster.
Fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a fire involving a cooker on Wingate Saul Road in Lancaster at 3.47pm on July 15.
Crews used one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan.
One casualty suffered a minor burn.
Fire service personnel were in attendance for approximately forty minutes.