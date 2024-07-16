One person suffers minor burns after cooker fire in Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Jul 2024, 15:27 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 15:32 BST
A person suffered minor burns after a cooker fire at a house in Lancaster.

Fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a fire involving a cooker on Wingate Saul Road in Lancaster at 3.47pm on July 15.

Crews used one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan.

One casualty suffered a minor burn.

Fire service personnel were in attendance for approximately forty minutes.

