One person cut out of car after crash in market town near Lancaster

Firefighters had to cut a person out of their vehicle after a crash in Carnforth.
By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Dec 2023, 10:26 GMT
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands went to the scene of a road traffic collision on Kellet Lane, Carnforth at 9.29pm on December 9.

The incident involved one vehicle.

Firefighters extricated one casualty using holmatro cutting equipment, stablisation and lighting equipment and small tools.

Crews worked to make the scene safe and were in attendance for thirty five minutes.

