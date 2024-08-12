Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police closed the M6 between junctions 34 and 35 Lancaster and Carnforth during the night due to a road traffic collision.

Three fire engines from Morecambe, Carnforth and Bolton-le-Sands attended a road traffic collision on M6 southbound, Junction 35 to Junction 34 at 12.16am on August 12.

Fire crews cut one casualty from a vehicle using a saw and they were handed over to North West Ambulance Service.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and twenty minutes.

Police said this morning that the road is now open.