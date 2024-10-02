One of my clients travels from Canada twice a year to have her hair cut says Lancaster hairdresser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hairdresser, who has brought city style to a rural hairdressing business for nearly two decades, is celebrating a move to bigger premises in Bolton-le-Sands, where she has made her name.

Sarah Boak, owner of The Hair Spa, has now opened the doors to the new salon at 3 Whin Drive.

At the launch guests saw hairdressing demonstrations, received colour consultations and had a chance to be drawn by ‘Grenville’, a caricaturist who came out of retirement specifically for the event.

“It's been great to catch up with friends and colleagues, past and present,” said Sarah, who grew up in Bolton-le-Sands.

Sarah Boak and the team at The Hair Spa.

“As happy as we were at our previous location on Main Road it was time to buy.

"When the opportunity arose to purchase on Whin Drive we, as a family, grabbed it. Our time in a rented space was at an end. It’s our future. We’ve put our hearts into this as a family.”

She explained: “My husband, Andy, is a builder for a local firm. He has worked evenings and weekends, tirelessly, making my dream a reality. He’s so talented and has very high standards which means that the finish is superb. Friends, family and colleagues helped as well and to them we will be forever grateful. Our little boy, Jack, six, has also thoroughly enjoyed helping kickstart this new adventure with us.”

Sarah Jackson, as was, grew up in Bolton-le-Sands and attended Queen Elizabeth School, Kirkby Lonsdale. She opened her first salon in 2006 when she was just 19 years old.

The Hair Spa new premises in Bolton-le-Sands.

“Even as a pupil owning a salon was my dream. At 14 I worked at Angles hair salon in Carnforth. I washed hair, swept floors and made countless cups of tea. I loved it.”

Sarah left school at 16 to work at David Frank, Lancaster, and studied hairdressing at Lancaster & Morecambe College.

During her third year, only months away from gaining NVQ Level 3, she made the big leap into business ownership.

That first salon was at the far end of Main Road in Bolton-le-Sands with just two staff members – herself and a Saturday girl.

Six years later, and with a bigger team, The Hair Spa moved to the heart of the village.

Sarah said: “My goal was to bring standards of hair and beauty that you’d expect in a big city to a rural business site and provide a service that brings customers back time and time again.”

Her bold plan succeeded. Sarah now has over 20 years’ experience in the industry.

The Hair Spa currently has a team of six and is looking to recruit an extra team member due to expansion.

Clients come not just from the immediate area but from across North Lancashire and the South Lakes.

One client who moved to Canada returns to the UK twice a year and visits The Hair Spa.

“Consequently, she only has her hair cut twice a year!” Sarah said.

Coinciding with the launch of the new salon The Hair Spa has again won a Phorest Client Experience Award.

This prestigious award is given to salons who have maintained an average customer rating of 4 and 5-stars from a minimum of 60 online reviews for 12 consecutive months.

Sarah said: “We are thrilled with this award. We take part in training days and seminars to keep up with the latest looks and techniques and love the rapport we have with our customers. Our clients’ reviews and feedback encourage us to remain at our best. It means the world to know people are happy.

“The Hair Spa will remain in Bolton-le-Sands. I am a local woman running a salon that the village can benefit from. I grew up and went to school here and visit my family here. They were the ones who gave me the encouragement and support to go into business in the first place. Whin Drive will be our final stop on the most amazing journey. It’s become a family asset now and it’s even more important to keep our business successful. I look forward to many happy hours here as we care for clients for years to come.”

The Hair Spa, is at 3 Whin Drive, Bolton-le-Sands tel: 01524 825450.