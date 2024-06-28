Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular restaurant in Morecambe is set to close at the end of the summer due to rising costs.

The Blue Mountain Restaurant and Bar on the corner of Marine Road East and St Margaret's Road in Bare will shut its doors on August 24.

The news was announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page which said: “This is, without a doubt the most difficult post we've ever had to write and one we really didn't expect to have to. The Blue Mountain Restaurant will close on August 24 2024.

"It is a decision that has not been made lightly but despite trying every other option, our outgoings for the past 12 months at least, far exceed our income.

The Blue Mountain Restaurant in Morecambe is set to close at the end of summer. Picture from Google Street View.

“We would like to whole-heartedly thank our fantastic customer base and our incredible staff, who have been with us through thick and thin. You have all been amazing.

“We know that many of you (hopefully!) would like to book a table with us before we close and there are a few gift vouchers still to be used out there, so we have eight weeks to get to say our goodbyes to you all.

“It still doesn't feel real and the last nine years of owning the Blue Mountain Restaurant have been brilliant!

"I will miss the friendships, sunsets and laughs....but we have many great memories to look back on. We hope to get to see you before we go.”

Customers have been reacting to the news on the Facebook page.

Mandy Beresford said: “This is such a shame, without a doubt the best restaurant in the area. We will be back before you close. All the very best for the future.”

Russell Walsh said: “That’s sad news, thoroughly enjoyed a meal there a while back. Very tough running a small business, especially in the hospitality sector and during these climes.

“Best of luck with moving on.”

Heather Hayhurst said: “Very sad news have had many lovely times in your restaurant.”