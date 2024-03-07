Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One man, one hour, ten seasons. The entire 236 episodes of the hit 90s TV show, Friends, retold through the eyes of Gunther, Central Perk’s very own ‘seventh Friend’.

Settle down in Gunther’s café to hear the true insider story of what happened to Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica and Joey from the Friends character who kept them caffeinated through all the highs, lows, love affairs and failed auditions along the way!

This award-winning show was created by acclaimed comic actor Brendan Murphy who also created and performs the multi-award-winning Buffy Revamped and is co-creator of ARIA award-nominated satirical podcast NonCensored with Rosie Holt.

An experienced improviser, Brendan is a member of BBC Radio One's BattleActs! and a guest player for Second City and Monkey Toast. Regularly performing in the Olivier award-nominated Potted Potter, he has toured extensively across the US and Canada.

Friend will be performed by Joseph Maudsley, who has recently performed all over the world with the Olivier award nominated show Potted Potter, including in Las Vegas, where the show won Best New Show in The Best of Las Vegas Awards.

He debuted in the show at Edinburgh fringe in 2023 receiving critical acclaim and delighting audiences.

Friend (The One With Gunther) comes to The Dukes on March 16 at 7.30pm.