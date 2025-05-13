One in eight households in Lancaster in fuel poverty

One in eight households in Lancaster are estimated to be in fuel poverty, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer defended the Government's decision to axe winter fuel payments, as Kemi Badenoch urged him to "change course" to tackle energy costs.

However, speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions recently, Sir Keir described the opposition leader as a "climate defeatist", saying the Government's priority was to "put our finances back in order after the last government lost control".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New local figures from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show 13.2% of households in Lancaster were estimated to be in fuel poverty in 2023 – the equivalent of 8,159 homes in the area.

One in eight households in Lancaster are estimated to be in fuel poverty, new figures show.

A household is considered to be in fuel poverty if their home has a poor energy efficiency rating of band D or below and their disposable income after housing and fuel costs is below the poverty line.

Changes to this metric are currently being consulted on as the Government reviews its Fuel Poverty Sustainable Warmth strategy.

The End Fuel Poverty Coalition said the current figures are seen as an underestimate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statistics show the West Midlands (16.7%) and Yorkshire and The Humber (14.7%) had the highest rate of households in fuel poverty in 2023.

Meanwhile, London (9.3%), the South East (9.7%) and the South West (9.7%) had the lowest rate.

The proportion of homes in fuel poverty in the North West stood at 12.1%.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said the "postcode lottery" is influenced by many factors, including the type of houses common in areas, regional differences in energy costs, and the number of energy efficiency improvements delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "The Government's promised Warm Homes Plan needs to ensure that we examine the data and adopt a 'worst first' approach to tackling fuel poverty – looking at the areas and households most in need of help to be prioritised for energy efficiency upgrades."

He raised concerns over recent reports suggesting the Chancellor is now looking to make cuts to Labour's manifesto commitment to double spending efforts to upgrade homes, adding it would have "long-term consequences".

"Helping people improve the energy efficiency of their homes is one of the central ways the Government can help households in fuel poverty and bring down energy bills for good," he said.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: "The energy shocks of recent years have shown the need to go further and faster to upgrade British homes, making them warmer and more efficient, while bringing down bills.

"Up to 300,000 households will benefit from upgrades through our Warm Homes Plan this year, rolling out measures like insulation, double glazing, solar and heat pumps.

"Last year’s initial settlement of £3.4bn was a first step – and puts us on a pathway to fixing leaky homes and saving families money."