One in eight households in Lancaster in fuel poverty
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer defended the Government's decision to axe winter fuel payments, as Kemi Badenoch urged him to "change course" to tackle energy costs.
However, speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions recently, Sir Keir described the opposition leader as a "climate defeatist", saying the Government's priority was to "put our finances back in order after the last government lost control".
New local figures from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show 13.2% of households in Lancaster were estimated to be in fuel poverty in 2023 – the equivalent of 8,159 homes in the area.
A household is considered to be in fuel poverty if their home has a poor energy efficiency rating of band D or below and their disposable income after housing and fuel costs is below the poverty line.
Changes to this metric are currently being consulted on as the Government reviews its Fuel Poverty Sustainable Warmth strategy.
The End Fuel Poverty Coalition said the current figures are seen as an underestimate.
The statistics show the West Midlands (16.7%) and Yorkshire and The Humber (14.7%) had the highest rate of households in fuel poverty in 2023.
Meanwhile, London (9.3%), the South East (9.7%) and the South West (9.7%) had the lowest rate.
The proportion of homes in fuel poverty in the North West stood at 12.1%.
Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said the "postcode lottery" is influenced by many factors, including the type of houses common in areas, regional differences in energy costs, and the number of energy efficiency improvements delivered.
He said: "The Government's promised Warm Homes Plan needs to ensure that we examine the data and adopt a 'worst first' approach to tackling fuel poverty – looking at the areas and households most in need of help to be prioritised for energy efficiency upgrades."
He raised concerns over recent reports suggesting the Chancellor is now looking to make cuts to Labour's manifesto commitment to double spending efforts to upgrade homes, adding it would have "long-term consequences".