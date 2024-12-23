One car and HGV involved in road traffic collision on M6 near Lancaster
Firefighters raced to the scene of a road traffic collision on the M6 near Lancaster.
Three fire engines from Silverdale, Garstang and Carnforth attended the incident involving one car and one heavy goods vehicle on the M6 southbound between junction 33 and 32 at 9.58pm on December 21.
Firefighters used lighting and salvage sheets and worked alongside police and ambulance on scene for approximately two hours.
Police said the collision between the HGV and another vehicle happened following an incident on the M6 near Lancaster earlier where a woman fell from a bridge and died.