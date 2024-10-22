On-the-spot fines in Lancaster and Morecambe crack down on anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seven types of behaviour could land you with an on-the-spot fine in some parts of Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham, under special council and police powers being recommended for renewal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Public space protection orders can see individual people handed a £100 fixed penalty notice for certain types of activity such as:

Shouting, swearing or other behaviour which causes annoyance, harassment, alarm or distress.

Smoking, ingesting, injecting or otherwise taking an intoxicating substance including ‘legal highs’.

Drinking alcohol in a prohibited public area.

And if you refuse to comply, you could be arrested and face a £1,000 fine in court, if convicted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre of Lancaster continues to be seen as a ‘hot spot’ for problems including anti-social behaviour and deliberate fires. Pic Robbie MacDonald LDR. Approved for partners.

The orders have been a success some parts of the district, such as Morecambe, a new Lancaster City Council report states.

But the centre of Lancaster continues to be seen as a ‘hot spot’ for problems including anti-social behaviour and deliberate fires.

Success elsewhere may have sent some problems into Lancaster, councillors are being told.

Now the city council is looking at extending public space protection orders for a further three-year period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrat Councillor Peter Jackson, a cabinet member, is recommending new orders for locations including the city centre, central Morecambe and Lower Heysham be approved.

Public space protection orders have already been running for some years.

These can be extended if it can be shown they are needed to stop a repeat of problems or problems becoming worse. Councillors on the cabinet are discussing extending them this week.

A cabinet report states: “Public space protection orders sit amongst a broad range of powers to tackle anti-social behaviour. They are aimed at ensuring public spaces can be enjoyed free from anti-social behaviour and to help with persistent issues that are damaging communities. Enforcement can be undertaken by councils and the police.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orders were first approved for central Lancaster in 2016 and areas of Morecambe and Heysham in 2018.

Since 2021, police data shows that, generally, reported anti-social behaviour has fallen. But problems still exist.

A public survey was done this summer and the report adds: “Concerns are still being raised by businesses, councillors and the public in Lancaster and Morecambe. Police data indicates that

Lancaster city centre continues to be an anti-social behaviour hotspot and, as a result, have introduced Operation Paragon to address this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This uses funds from Lancashire’s Police & Crime Commissioner for extra work and patrols.

Areas targeted have included Happy Mount Park and Poulton ward.

In the past 12 months, the park has seen an 85 per cent reduction in reported anti-social behaviour incidents. Poulton ward has seen a fall of nearly 24 per cent, the report states.

However, Lancashire Fire Service has reported an increase in deliberate secondary fires in Lancaster city centre. Evidence indicates youth anti-social behaviour is a factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the summer survey, most people who responded said anti-social behaviour had taken place on streets.

The main types were alcohol, drug and youth anti-social behaviour. But litter, graffiti and fly-tipping were also concerns. Just over 75 per cent of respondents said bad behaviour had affected them – with 31 per cent saying it had affected them a lot.

Hotspot locations include Cheapside in Lancaster, Lancaster bus station and Morecambe’s Happy Mount Park.

Last year, nitrous oxide gas was categorised by the government as a class C drug, but there are still reports of small silver capsules and bigger catering-sized cannisters being found locally.