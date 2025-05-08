Ole Flamenco! Lancaster exhibition puts authentic art in the frame
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The exhibition, which runs until the end of May and is open to the public, is brought to Lancaster by the Instituto Cervantes Manchester, Lancaster University’s new School of Global
Affairs, the Consulate General of Spain in Manchester, Flamenco de Jerez, and the International Flamenco Instituto of Jerez.
Flamenco is an artistic expression fusing song (cante), dance (baile) and musicianship (toque) started in Andalusia, in southern Spain, which, since 2010, is inscribed in the UNESCO’s
Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Through her lens, the artist, Rina Srabonian, portrays the strength, movement, and passion that Flamenco embodies within the community.
The exhibition, in the University Library foyer, is a visual journey showcasing renowned contemporary Flamenco artists such as Paula Comitre, Manuel Liñán, and Diego del Morao.