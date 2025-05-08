Ole Flamenco! Lancaster exhibition puts authentic art in the frame

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ole Flamenco! is a new exhibition at Lancaster University Library featuring a selection of photographs, curated by award-winning artist Rina Srabonian, taken at Flamenco events in Spain and in the UK.

The exhibition, which runs until the end of May and is open to the public, is brought to Lancaster by the Instituto Cervantes Manchester, Lancaster University’s new School of Global

Affairs, the Consulate General of Spain in Manchester, Flamenco de Jerez, and the International Flamenco Instituto of Jerez.

Flamenco is an artistic expression fusing song (cante), dance (baile) and musicianship (toque) started in Andalusia, in southern Spain, which, since 2010, is inscribed in the UNESCO’s

Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Through her lens, the artist, Rina Srabonian, portrays the strength, movement, and passion that Flamenco embodies within the community.

The exhibition, in the University Library foyer, is a visual journey showcasing renowned contemporary Flamenco artists such as Paula Comitre, Manuel Liñán, and Diego del Morao.