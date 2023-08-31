News you can trust since 1837
Old village pub near Lancaster up for auction with £600k starting price

A pub in a village near Lancaster is up for auction with a guide price of £600,000.
By Michelle Blade
Published 31st Aug 2023, 07:30 BST

The Dragons Head pub on Main Street, Whittington, Carnforth has planning permission for five houses on the plot and agents say it would be an exciting residential development opportunity.

The development site extends to circa 1.65 acres.

It is in a convenient location only two 2.5 miles from the popular market town of Kirkby Lonsdale.

Each plot benefits from gardens and off-street parking.

It will be of interest to a range of developers or private individuals seeking a unique project.

There is the potential to develop one house, utilising the remainder of the site for outbuildings, garages, gardens and grounds.

The property is to be sold at public auction at Kendal Town Hall, LA9 4DL on Friday, September 29 at 2.30pm with a guide price of £600,000.

Viewing is by appointment through agents H&H Land & Estates, 36 Finkle Street, Kendal, LA9 4AB, tel: 01539 761439.

To view the listing online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/138971711#/?channel=RES_BUY

