The land at Strawberry Gardens is ‘oven ready to build’ and already has planning permission for residential and commercial development, said agents Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster.

There was formerly a police station at 394 Heysham Road which was demolished in 2011 according to the Lancaster Guardian.

The development site comes with planning permission for a ground floor commercial unit of some 4,000 square feet and 14 residential units above.

If the commercial unit is not utilised then the site is capable of up to 20 residential units overall.

A spokesman for agents Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster, said: “This is a high profile building site in a well recognised and sought after residential and commercial location offering great potential for both developers and investors.

"In view of the location the site affords flexibility for a mixed development or purely residential subject to discussions with the planners.

“Planning permission is for a mix of uses with ample parking provision.”

Viewing is strictly by appointment with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN.

Please call 01524 69922 to arrange or email: [email protected].

View the listing at https://fwcommercial.co.uk/estate_property/for-sale-building-land-knowlys-road-heysham-morecambe/

1 . Knowlys Road land An artist's impression of how a commercial and residential development would look on the land near Strawberry Gardens.Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster Photo Sales

3 . Knowlys Road land A floor plan of possible apartments or residential units at Knowlys Road in Heysham.Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster Photo Sales