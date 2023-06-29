News you can trust since 1837
Old electric substation in Lancaster up for auction for £5k

An old electric substation at Scale Hall Car Park, off Scale Farm Road, Lancaster is up for auction with a guide price of £5k.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read

The plot which is approximately 26 SqM (280 SqFt) already has planning permission for a domestic garage.

The site has brick boundary walls to three sides and potential for car parking, a storage compound or garage/workshop.It is within a sought after residential area approximately two miles from the centre of Lancaster and is certain to appeal to investors or developers.

It is for sale by online auction.

An old electricity substation in Lancaster is up for auction. Picture courtesy of Town and Country Property Auctions, Wrexham.An old electricity substation in Lancaster is up for auction. Picture courtesy of Town and Country Property Auctions, Wrexham.
An old electricity substation in Lancaster is up for auction. Picture courtesy of Town and Country Property Auctions, Wrexham.
Contact marketing agents Town & Country Property Auctions, Wrexham tel: 01978 803835.

To view the listing visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/136611896#/?channel=COM_BUY

