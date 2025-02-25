Oil spill at popular Heysham beach now cleaned up

An oil spill at a popular Heysham beach has been cleaned up.

A multi-agency response got underway following the concerning incident at Half Moon Bay in Heysham on Saturday, February 22.

People were being asked to avoid the beach following the suspected oil spill.

Lancaster City Council released a public notice and guidance to avoid the area where possible.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “Good news - following the recent pollution incident, the clean-up at Half Moon Bay is officially complete and the beach is now back open for visitors.

“We're still investigating the source of the pollution and continue to work with both the Environment Agency and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to identify the cause.

“Thank you for your patience and support throughout this process.”

