Occupants of vehicle stuck in flood water near Ingleton unharmed
In the first incident at 9.36pm on September 20, Hornby firefighters were called to flooding within a property alongside Hawes Fire Station in the Clapham area
Crews worked together to divert the flood water away from the affected property and remove the water from within.
As soon as the crew were made available they were mobilised to another incident.
This was at 10.39pm.
They went to a car stuck in flood water in the Ingleton area, alongside colleagues from Bentham Fire Station.
Crews worked together to push the vehicle out of the water and moved the vehicle to a place of safety.
Thankfully both occupants of the vehicle were unharmed - a big thank you to North Yorkshire Weather Updates who kindly gave them a lift to their destination so they could dry off and arrange recovery.
The crew returned back to station at approximately midnight.