Oasis tribute band come to The Platform in Morecambe
There are live performances of Oasis' biggest hits and fan favourites, by a five-piece band of professional musicians who are also dedicated fans.
A stunning synchronised visual show including sound bites, samples and story lines from Oasis' 18 years career and beyond runs alongside the action on stage taking the crowd on a
journey to iconic shows at Knebworth, Glastonbury, Maine Road, Wembley and the G-Mex with strings, horns, harmonica and choirs along the way as well as accurate instrumentation
and detailed stage props.
Meaning when Lain and Noel sing on stage, they also sing on screen.
With local musician Ian Armstrong who grew up in Warton forming and leading the band of professional musicians, this is an event not to be missed.
Please note this is a standing gig.
For tickets for the show at The Platform in Morecambe on Saturday, March 9 at 7.30pm visit https://uk.patronbase.com/_ThePlatform/Productions