To mark the centenary milestone, a hundred objects housed across the city’s museums are being featured in weekly podcasts featuring local people, experts and museum staff.

Many of the contributors are from Lancaster University including Alejandra Zárate Potes from the Department of Biomedical and Life Sciences in the Faculty of Health and Medicine.

She researches host-microbe interactions and innate immunity and chose the notebook as a way of looking at the evolution of medical knowledge.

Alejandra Zarate Potes is a Lancaster University health researcher who will be discussing a nursing notebook from the 1880s in a Lancaster museum podcast.

She said: “I chose to talk about a notebook belonging to Mary Ellen Lund, a nursing student at the Storey Institute, written in 1885, when she was 17 years old.

"The notebook has notes on nursing practices including lists of antiseptics and disinfectants, how to handle poisonings, how to dress wounds and how to treat diseases such as influenza, consumption, and pneumonia.

“In the podcast we use the notebook to discuss the history of microbiology and the importance of discovering that infectious disease was caused by microscopic germs (microbes) that could be targeted with treatments to save lives.

"We also discuss how technological and scientific advances allowed us to discover that microbes are found everywhere in the environment and on our bodies, and that they play important beneficial roles in our health.”

A nursing notebook from the 1880s which will be featured in a Lancaster museum podcast discussion.

“Her research involves studying the function of the genes that are part of the immune system, which naturally fights microbial infection.

“I am interested in knowing how the immune system can distinguish between the harmful pathogenic bacteria and the beneficial bacteria that reside on our bodily surfaces and inside our gut.

“We are trying to understand the mechanisms through which the immune system and beneficial bacteria support health to integrate this knowledge in the way in which we treat disease and promote healthy ageing."

The podcast featuring the nursing notebook can be found at https://onehundredyearsonehundredobjects.podbean.com/e/55-nursing-notebook/

The podcasts can be found at https://onehundredyearsonehundredobjects.podbean.com/

They can also be found on Amazon Music and Spotify by searching for ‘Lancaster City Museums’.