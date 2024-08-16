Number of empty shop units in Lancaster falls to lower than pre-Covid era

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The number of empty shop units in Lancaster city centre has dropped significantly in the last few months.

Lancaster BID – which represents businesses in Lancaster – says the reduction in empty premises is a sign that businesses are giving a big vote of confidence in Lancaster despite the many challenges currently faced on the high street.

Between April and July, the city centre vacancy rate dropped from 11.3% to 10.1% which is a smaller number of vacant premises than in 2019 before the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent months have seen a number of new independent retailers open their doors including the Proper Lovely Shop and the Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness, both located in Marketgate Shopping Centre, as well as Green Witch Gifts on Market Street. National chains are also opening their doors with One Beyond recently opening in St Nicholas Arcades and Montane announcing a new Factory Shop due to open soon in the city centre.

From left: Luke Bindless, Bruno Buccelli and Jake Brindley, owners of the new South American bar and restaurant Los Banditos on Church Street, Lancaster, which opens next Saturday (August 24). Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

Signs of the vacancy rate reducing further are also looking promising with new hospitality businesses opening their doors. Mother Hubbard’s Fish and Chips opens on Penny Street tomorrow (August 17) whilst Los Banditos, an exciting new Latin American restaurant and cocktail bar, will open on Church Street next Saturday (August 24).

A Lancaster BID spokesperson said: “Make sure you show your support for city centre businesses both new and old to ensure our city centre remains vibrant, and businesses continue to have the confidence to invest in Lancaster.

“Don't forget to Love Local, Love Lancaster.”