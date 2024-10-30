Nuclear submarine shipyard fire at Barrow-in-Furness leaves two in hospital

Emergency services remain in attendance at BAE Systems in Barrow at a significant fire at the site.
This incident was reported at around 12.44am this morning (October 30) and remains on-going.
There is no nuclear risk. However, people living nearby are advised to remain indoors whilst emergency services respond to the incident and keep doors and windows closed.
People are also asked to avoid the area whilst emergency services continue with their work.
Two people have been taken to hospital having suffered suspected smoke inhalation.
At this time there are no other casualties and everyone else has been evacuated from the Devonshire Dock Hall and is accounted for.
A road closure is in place on Michaelson Bridge.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue are likely to have appliances on site for much of the day today.