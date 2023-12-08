Notorious Morecambe street beggar jailed for being abusive to Lancaster hospital staff
Daniel Dube was sentenced to 20 week imprisonment following an incident at the Lancaster hospital.
He was issued a criminal behaviour order back in April following 'numerous reports' of anti-social behaviour, nuisance and 'aggressive begging'.
He was arrested on October 25 for breaching the order after reports that he was 'aggressive and abusive towards staff' at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
The 44-year-old, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody and sentenced yesterday (December 7) at Preston Crown Court to 20 weeks in prison.
In a statement on Facebook this morning (December 8), PC Foster said: "Dube was sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment, some of which has been served whilst on remand.
“"A reminder of the conditions of this Community Behaviour Order: Must not approach any person and ask for money. Must not sit or loiter in any public place or area where the public have access with a sign or item or hold your hand out to any person in a manner that would reasonably give another person the impression that you are begging or intending to beg.
"Must not act in an anti-social manner, that is to say in a manner that causes or is likely to cause or is likely to cause an adverse impact on the quality of life of others. This includes being verbally aggressive or using foul language to any person including an Officer of the local authority, Police Officer, Police Community Support Officer or any member of the public."