But the memories remain. Have a look and see which of these – if any – you visited through the years…
1. Loved and lost attractions
Marineland in Morecambe - billed as Europe's first oceanarium - featured trained dolphins, performing sea lions, a seal tank allowing seals to be seen swimming underwater, a penguin tank, crocodile beach and flamingo pool. In its early days, it attracted up to 2,000 visitors per day but once the novelty had worn off, so too did the visitors. Rocky (pictured above with his trainer) was the aquarium's last remaining dolphin who was eventually released into the Caribbean sea in September 1991. His fate remained unknown. Marineland closed in 1990 and was demolished in 1992. Photo: Submit
2. Loved and lost attractions
The Winter Gardens fairground behind the Morecambe theatre was very popular with families. One of its most popular attractions with younger children was the Laughing Clowns stall (pictured). Photo: Courtesy of Vanessa Toulmin
3. Loved and lost attractions
The Big Wheel was introduced as a new attraction at Frontierland fairground, along with a number of other rides, in a bid to boost dwindling visitor numbers to the theme park. The 150-foot wheel is pictured above silhouetted against a striking sunset in Morecambe shortly after its arrival in the town. But its success as a draw to the park was short lived when the decision was made to take it down following complaints from neighbours who said people on the ride could see into their homes. Photo: Steve Pendrill
4. Loved and lost attractions
Originally known as the Superdome, The Dome was a major part of Morecambe's music scene for 30 years before its closure in March 2010. Unfortunately the building needed major repairs and refurbishment for it to feasibly continue as a successful venue. It was demolished in 2011. Photo: Garth Hamer