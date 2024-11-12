3 . Loved and lost attractions

The Big Wheel was introduced as a new attraction at Frontierland fairground, along with a number of other rides, in a bid to boost dwindling visitor numbers to the theme park. The 150-foot wheel is pictured above silhouetted against a striking sunset in Morecambe shortly after its arrival in the town. But its success as a draw to the park was short lived when the decision was made to take it down following complaints from neighbours who said people on the ride could see into their homes. Photo: Steve Pendrill