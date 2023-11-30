Northern trains tells Lancaster and Morecambe passengers to expect disruption during strike action
and live on Freeview channel 276
Additional disruption is expected between December 1-9 due to action short of strike called by ASLEF.
The strikes are not related to the agreement RMT have made with the rail industry.
If travelling with Northern, or connecting onto other services across the country, check before you travel as industrial action may affect multiple parts of your journey.
Please also check journeys the day after strikes as some services may be affected.
Remember to check your entire journey as services across the country may be affected.
Some Northern services are expected to be very busy on routes shared with other train operators.
Strike days
*There will be no rail replacement buses on strike days for Northern services.
*Some Northern stations may be closed or have reduced hours due to limited staffing and services.
Timetables
*No Northern train services operating on December 8, so there are no strike timetables for these days.
*Journey planners have been updated up to December 9 for Northern services.
Tickets
*You can request a fee-free change of journey for all ticket types if the train is cancelled or delayed, or rescheduled from that in the published timetable of the day after you have purchased a ticket, via https://northernrail.my.site.com/s/article/Refund-Requests
*If you have a ticket for the day(s) industrial action is taking place you can use the ticket for travel on specified alternative days (excludes London Underground): Tickets for travel between Saturday December 2 and Friday 8 December 8 (inclusive) can instead be used on any day between Friday December 1 and Tuesday December 12(inclusive) (tickets must have been purchased before November 17).
*Daily tickets, such as Anytime or Off-Peak can claim a full refund with no admin fee if you decide not to travel from the point of purchase at https://northernrail.my.site.com/s/article/Refund-Requests
or find more refund details at https://northernrail.my.site.com/s/article/Request-compensation-or-a-refund
*Season ticket refund, including flexi – You can get a refund on the portion of the season ticket not used, as per the standard refund policy at https://northernrail.my.site.com/s/season-ticket-compensation more information can be found at https://northernrail.my.site.com/s/article/Season-Ticket-Compensation-For-RMT-Strike-Action
Find out more about how strikes will impact across the whole rail network at https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/