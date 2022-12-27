Strikes by the RMT and ASLEF trade unions will bring services to a halt from Tuesday January 3 to Saturday January 7.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “This is a most regrettable start to 2023 and we can only apologise to our customers whose return to work from the holidays will be disrupted by the action by the RMT and ASLEF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For many, Monday January 9 will be their first experience of our new timetable – which went live in December and includes an additional 3,000 services a week across our network.”

Train operator Northern has issued fresh ‘Do Not Travel’ guidance for its customers.