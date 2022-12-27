Northern trains tells Lancaster and Morecambe passengers: 'Do Not Travel' as strikes continue
Train operator Northern has issued fresh ‘Do Not Travel’ guidance for its customers across Lancaster and Morecambe and the rest of the region for the first week of 2023.
Strikes by the RMT and ASLEF trade unions will bring services to a halt from Tuesday January 3 to Saturday January 7.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “This is a most regrettable start to 2023 and we can only apologise to our customers whose return to work from the holidays will be disrupted by the action by the RMT and ASLEF.
“For many, Monday January 9 will be their first experience of our new timetable – which went live in December and includes an additional 3,000 services a week across our network.”
The industrial action taking place includes two 48-hour walk outs by the RMT on January 3-4 and 6-7; and ASLEF members staging a one-day strike on January 5.