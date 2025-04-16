Northern to upgrade cycle storage facilities at Carnforth station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following a review of the bicycle storage facilities available at its stations, train operator Northern is upgrading the facilities at some stations across its network.

Older and redundant bicycle storage facilities will be replaced with new and upgraded units that include free bike racks, short-term storage lockers and long-term rental units.

Updated bicycle storage facilities are being installed at seven locations on Northern’s network, including Carnforth; Cheadle Hulme, Hazel Grove, Lostock Parkway, and Romiley in

Greater Manchester and Guiseley and Kirkstall Forge in West Yorkshire.

Carnforth railway station is to have upgraded cycle storage facilities.

Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director at Northern said: ““This is great news for our customers that bike it to the station at these locations. We know that excellent facilities are important for customers who want to pedal and park, whether they re using their bikes for fitness, convenience or simply for their own enjoyment – and of course, we’re keen to promote cycling to our stations, which in turn keeps cars off the roads. The fact there is a choice of free bike racks, short term lockers for hire and long-term rental units means bicycle users can pick the option that works for them.”

In 2023, an electric bike hire shop opened at Arnside station in the Lake District, with a fleet of 30 bespoke electric bikes available for hire.

Northern is also in partnership with the e-bike and e-scooter Voi to provide a 25% discount on Advance Purchase tickets throughout the company’s network to anyone who uses a Voi e-

bike or e-scooter to travel to Liverpool Lime Street station.