Northern Soul band to perform at Morecambe’s Platform later this month

Get ready to experience an evening of soulful music as The Signatures, renowned for their authentic Northern Soul sound, grace the stage of Morecambe’s Platform venue on July 29.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read

The Signatures stay true to the roots of the genre while infusing fresh elements that keep the music alive and relevant.

Their setlist comprises a perfect blend of classic Northern Soul favourites, creating an experience that is both nostalgic and invigorating.

Special guest vocalists Stefan Taylor, a rising star in the Northern Soul scene, and the legendary Lorraine Silver, an esteemed artist from the iconic Wigan Casino, will join The Signatures on stage.

The Signatures Northern Soul band will be performing at The Platform in Morecambe.The Signatures Northern Soul band will be performing at The Platform in Morecambe.
"We are absolutely thrilled to be coming to Morecambe for this unforgettable night of music” said The Signatures’ lead vocalist, Stefan Taylor.

"We can’t wait to witness the crowd revelling in the soulful beats and creating fantastic memories!”

Tickets available from https://www.thesignatures.co.uk/ or The Platform tel: 01524 582803.

