Northern slashes price of train tickets from Lancaster and Morecambe to Leeds for winter months
Available to customers with a Dales Railcard on services using the Bentham line, the offer is set to prove popular with people visiting the West Yorkshire city for Christmas shopping.
The offer, which is available online, via ticket vending machines and from ticket offices, follows a successful trial in 2022.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “For anyone in Lancaster or Morecambe that is planning a trip to Leeds - a Dales Railcard is a ‘must have’.
“With a 50% discount for adults and 81% for children, your money goes a lot further when you travel by rail.
“We’re always looking for ways to support the visitor economies of towns and cities across our network.
“During the winter months, when the number of people exploring the region is lower, we have extra capacity on our services – and it makes sense to offer a discount to stimulate demand.”
For more information visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/offers/winter-offer
Dales Railcards are available for just £10 per year.
For more information and details of how to apply, visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/tickets/dales-railcard
On Sunday December 10, rail timetables across the North of England will change in line with the rest of the National Rail network.
Customers are encouraged to use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website for more information about their local station.
Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.