Northern Rail offering Lancaster train tickets for 10p to Barrow-in-Furness and Carlisle
The train operator has targeted tourism hotspots and towns and cities with night-time economy offerings for the 10p fares – with the hope of providing a post-summer holiday boost to visitor numbers.
The Flash Sale launched on Monday (September 4) with one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets up for grabs at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/offers/sale
The Flash Sale closes at 6pm tonight (Thursday).
Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, September 11 and Friday, October 20.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The 100,000 extra tickets we’ve released this morning will ensure this Flash Sale goes out with a bang.
“We work closely with tourist boards and local authorities across our network and we’ve made these 10p tickets available on routes and services that will support the tourism offer or night-time economy of those locations.”
All Flash Sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are available online, via Northern’s app and website, which now features a new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ tool.
For anyone without access to the internet, Flash Sale tickets are also available to purchase over the telephone on 0800 200 6060.
Here's where you can visit for a bargain price from Lancaster.