Northern Rail flash sale offering millions of cheap train tickets for £1 with routes from Lancaster and Carnforth
‘Flash Sale’ tickets are valid for travel between Wednesday, January 10 and Friday, March 1 2024 and must be booked at least seven days in advance of travel.
Some of the journeys included in the ‘Flash Sale’ are:
Barrow-in-Furness to Carlisle, Carnforth, Lancaster, Millom, Manchester Airport, Manchester Oxford Road and Preston – from £1
Blackpool (North & South) to Blackburn, Colne, Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Oxford Road, Preston, Wigan North Western and York – from £1
Bradford (Forster Square) to Ilkley, Leeds and Skipton – from £1
Carlisle to Leeds, Middlesbrough, Newcastle and Whitehaven – from £1
Chester to Leeds, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Victoria – from £1
Hull to Bridlington, Doncaster and York – from £1
Leeds to Bradford Forster Square, Carlisle, Chester, Doncaster, Halifax, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Ilkley, Knaresborough, Knottingley, Lancaster, Manchester Victoria, Morecambe, Nottingham, Selby, Sheffield, Skipton and York – from £1
Liverpool to Blackpool North, Manchester Airport, Manchester Oxford Road and Wilmslow – from £1
Manchester (Piccadilly) to Buxton, Chester, Crewe, Hadfield, Manchester Airport, Sheffield, Stoke-on-Trent and Wilmslow – from £1
Manchester (Victoria) to Blackburn, Chester, Clitheroe, Leeds, Southport, Wigan North Western and Windermere – from £1
Newcastle to MetroCentre, Morpeth, Nunthorpe and Whitby – from £1
Sheffield to Barnsley, Bridlington, Carlisle, Doncaster, Huddersfield, Hull, Leeds, Lincoln, Manchester Piccadilly, Nottingham, Retford (Low Level) and Scarborough – from £1
York to Blackpool North, Hull, Leeds and Selby – from £1.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The ‘Flash Sale’ extends to every corner of our network, with £1 tickets up for grabs for both local and longer, cross-country journeys.
“We hope the ‘Flash Sale’ will inspire people to get out and about across the region, for those moments that matter most – days out with the family, catch-ups with friends or for no reason other than to enjoy the beautiful countryside and coastlines our region has to offer.
“As always, customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”
Tickets are on-sale now and available until 4pm on Friday (January 5) at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/offers/sale