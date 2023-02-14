Northern Rail blocks passengers who try to cheat ticket checks in ‘Netflix-style’ scam

The operator in northern England has stopped fare evaders from being able to screenshot and share season tickets for others to use by introducing new barcode season tickets which 'live' within its app and update repeatedly throughout the day.

Customers are now also required to upload a profile photograph when purchasing a barcode season ticket.

Northern said the tickets offer up to 33% off the regular cost of commuting between two stations on its network.

A Northern Rail train.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Our season tickets are no different to people’s gym memberships, store loyalty cards or indeed their Netflix account - they’re designed for use by the person whose name is on the bill.

“Whilst upwards of 95% of the journeys made on our network are by customers who do the right thing and buy a ticket before they travel – for the remaining 5% that are made by people who attempt to travel without paying their way, switching these particular sales to Barcode Season Tickets will ensure only the device that made the purchase is able to satisfy checks by our conductors and ticket gatelines.”

For customers travelling less frequently, Northern offers ‘Flexi Season Tickets’ which offer any eight days travel in a 28-day window.

For more information and details of how to buy a Barcode Season Ticket, please visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/tickets/barcode-season-tickets