Northern issue Do Not Travel warning and no trains running between Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham

Northern has issued a Do Not Travel warning as Storm Éowyn brings gale-force winds to the North of England.

The train operator is telling passengers that some railway lines will see no trains or replacement bus services operating.

These are: Oxenholme Lake District – Windermere, Barrow-in-Furness – Carlisle, Settle – Carlisle, Barrow-in-Furness / Windermere – Manchester Airport, Carlisle – Barrow / Lancaster, Morecambe / Heysham Port – Lancaster, Blackpool North – York, Wigan – Leeds, Manchester Victoria – Leeds, Huddersfield – Sheffield, Hebden Bridge – Halifax, Leeds – Nottingham, Newcastle – Carlisle and Ashington – Newcastle.

Some railway lines will see large gaps in services or only part of the route served, with advice against travelling on these routes:

Northern have issued a Do Not Travel warning and there will be no trains between Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.

Leeds – Lincoln (operating between Sheffield and Lincoln only)

Sheffield – Scarborough (operating between Hull and Scarborough only)

York – Bridlington (operating between Hull and Bridlington only)

Leeds – Knottingley

York – Blackpool North (operating between Bradford and York only)

Leeds – Harrogate

Leeds – Chester (operating between Chester and Manchester Victoria only)

Find the latest travel advice at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/weather-warning

Operators of Avanti West Coast are urging people not to travel to Preston on Friday as Storm Éowyn gets set to hit.

They are urging commuters not to travel north of Preston or on the North Wales route on Friday due to the expected disruption.

A spokesperson said: “We're asking customers not to travel north of Preston or between Chester and Holyhead on 24 January due to the expected disruption by Storm Éowyn.

“If you were planning to travel on the above routes on Friday January 24, then your existing ticket can be used on any Avanti West Coast service via the same route from Thursday January 23 until the end of service on Sunday January 26.”

The news follows National Highways and the Met Office issuing an amber weather alert for strong gales across Lancashire for Friday.

More information on journeys affected can be found at https://www.avantiwestcoast.co.uk/travel-information/live-train-status?tduid=f27fd42d6bb1302c95bb915142273581&progid=322161&utm_source=tradedoubler&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=skimlinks+uk