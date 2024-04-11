North Yorkshire school's fees vow if Labour win upcoming General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If Labour wins the upcoming General Election, it intends to remove the VAT exemption on independent school fees – adding 20% to the cost.

Giggleswick School in Settle North Yorkshire is believed to be the first school in the north of England to announce its decision not to pass this cost onto families, vowing to only increase fees in line with inflation.

The potential savings for parents are substantial. The school’s current fees for a UK full boarder in Year 9 are £40,485 a year. If the school were to add VAT to parents, the cost would be £48,582.

Headmaster Sam Hart with pupils at Giggleswick School in Settle. Picture: B.P.M Harris Photography

The decision aims to provide reassurance and certainty to its community of parents and pupils amidst evolving political and economic conditions.

Giggleswick School's Headmaster, Sam Hart, said: “Considering the potential changes in the political landscape, we recognise the importance of doing everything within our power to shield our parents and pupils from significant increases in fees.

“By deciding not to pass the VAT cost onto parents, we hope to provide reassurance and support during these uncertain times."

The School’s leaders are now exploring potential options for cost savings while ensuring the delivery of high-quality education remains a priority.

Giggleswick School is an independent co-educational day and boarding school for children aged two to 18. Founded in 1512, it is thought to be one of the oldest private schools in England.