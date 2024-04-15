Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A resident of Thirlmere Drive in Morecambe which is near where the work is due to take place has had a letter saying that there will be ‘noisy overnight Bare Lane-Morecambe Station track tamping works.’

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We will be undertaking track improvement work near to your property which will involve a tamping machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This work will enable the continued safe operation of the railway. This will help keep train services reliable for passengers and train drivers whilst also reducing any risk.

Bare Lane railway station crossing. There will be some operation of the crossing beyond the usual hours whilst work is taking place on the track.

"To complete this work we will be using an OTM Tamper. Unfortunately this is a very noisy machine.

"There will also be light omitted from the machine to enable the operators to see the track.

"This machine is essential for restoring the track back to its correct line and level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is used to prevent regular remedial work, as it does the most accurate job.

"There will be some operation of Bare Lane level crossing beyond the usual hours.

"This will take place over two nights from 11pm Monday, May 13 – 5.30am on Tuesday, May 14 and from 11pm on Tuesday, May 14 – 5.30am on Wednesday, May 15.

"The work will take place on all lines in the Bare Lane area LA4 6JS to Morecambe station area LA4 5LT.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more detail please visit https://www.networkrail.co.uk/communities/living-by-the-railway/

The new digital lineside notification service is now available for lineside neighbours to be notified of railway works happening nearby.