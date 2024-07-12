No trains running between Lancaster and Morecambe on Sunday, July 14 except Leeds to Morecambe service
Short notice cancellations are expected in the North West on Sunday July 14.
Services on some routes in and around the North West may be subject to disruption and very short notice cancellations.
Northern encourage everyone to plan ahead and check journeys before travelling, particularly last trains of the day which may be earlier than usual and may be cancelled at short notice.
If you do travel, please leave yourself plenty of time to do so and don't rely on last services.
Trains currently showing may not run, control teams are working to update the train plan but you should check closer to the time of travel.
Do not travel on certain routes - Sunday July 14
You cannot travel by Northern Trains on the following routes - there are no Northern trains running and replacement buses will not be provided:
Lancaster - Morecambe - There are no trains running between Lancaster and Morecambe with the exception of the Leeds - Morecambe services.
(Departing Lancaster) 1026, 1518, 1721, 1919
(Departing Morecambe) 1049, 1538, 1738, 2003
Manchester Victoria - Clitheroe
Manchester Victoria - Chester*
Preston - Colne
Manchester Piccadilly - Stoke on Trent
Manchester Piccadilly- Crewe
Wigan North Western - Stalybridge
*The Leeds to Chester service will only run between Leeds and Manchester Victoria on Sunday. There will be no Northern train services running between Manchester and Chester on Sunday July 14.
If your train is cancelled, you can claim a full refund, (provided your ticket was purchased through Northern). More details can be found at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/train-ticket-refunds
If your train is delayed you can claim a refund depending on the length of delay at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/delay-repay