No punishment for young man who assaulted police sergeant at Lancaster railway station

A young man who was arrested at Lancaster railway station in May has just been sentenced at Crown Court for assaulting a police sergeant.

Lancaster railway station.

He pleaded guilty and was given an absolute discharge (no penalty was imposed).

A charge of being drunk and disorderly was previously discontinued at magistrates court.

