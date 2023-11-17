News you can trust since 1837
No punishment for young man who assaulted police sergeant at Lancaster railway station

A young man who was arrested at Lancaster railway station in May has just been sentenced at Crown Court for assaulting a police sergeant.
By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:55 GMT
Lancaster railway station.Lancaster railway station.
He pleaded guilty and was given an absolute discharge (no penalty was imposed).

A charge of being drunk and disorderly was previously discontinued at magistrates court.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “#CourtResult - A young man who was #arrested at #Lancaster in May has just been sentenced at Crown Court for assaulting a police sergeant: absolute discharge (guilty, no penalty imposed).

"(A charge of being drunk & disorderly was previously discontinued at Magistrates’ Court).”