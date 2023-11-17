No punishment for young man who assaulted police sergeant at Lancaster railway station
A young man who was arrested at Lancaster railway station in May has just been sentenced at Crown Court for assaulting a police sergeant.
He pleaded guilty and was given an absolute discharge (no penalty was imposed).
A charge of being drunk and disorderly was previously discontinued at magistrates court.
