There will be no Northern trains running between Lancaster and Morecambe on Christmas Day and Boxing Day due to engineering works and amended timetables.

Northern have said to passengers planning to take the train over the Christmas and New Year period to plan ahead and check before travelling as disruption is expected.

There will be changes to train services across the rail network over the holiday season, with disruption on some days.

Northern services over Christmas will be as follows:

Tuesday, December 24 – expect disruption, check before travelling, services finish early.

Wednesday, December 25 – no Northern services.

Thursday, December 26 – no Northern services.

Friday, December 27 – expect disruption, engineering works.

Saturday, December 28 – expect disruption, engineering works.

Sunday, December 29 – amended timetable, check before travelling.

Monday, December 30 – usual service, check before travelling.

Tuesday, December 31 – expect disruption, check before travelling, services finish early.

Wednesday, January 1 – expect disruption, check before travelling, services start later.

Thursday, January 2 – usual service, check before travelling.

Friday, January 3 - usual service, check before travelling.

Plan your journeys ahead of time using journey planners at https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/ or via https://www.buytickets.northernrailway.co.uk/

For on-the-day information, you can find route-specific information by using the Journey Check tool, or the live service updates page.