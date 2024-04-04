No Northern trains between Lancaster and Morecambe for one day due to strike action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Additional disruption is expected from Thursday, April 4 to Tuesday, April 9 due to action short of strike called by ASLEF and customers are advised to check before they travel as there may be some short notice cancellations to services running on these days.

The train operator has published a travel advice calendar for Thursday, April 4 to Wednesday, April 10 at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes to highlight when services will be affected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

*There will be no rail replacement buses on strike days for Northern services.

Lancaster Railway Station.

*Some Northern stations may be closed or have reduced hours due to limited staffing and services.

No Northern train services operating on April 6 so there are no strike timetables for these days.

Some Northern services are expected to be very busy on routes shared with other train operators.

Northern are aware of additional 'action short of strike' by ASLEF between Monday April 15 and Saturday April 20.

Morecambe railway station and platform.

More information on how this will impact services will be available at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes soon. Please check before travelling.

Services are also likely to be disrupted and start later on the day immediately following a full strike day.

You can request a fee-free change of journey for all ticket types if the train is cancelled or delayed, or rescheduled from that in the published timetable of the day after you have purchased a ticket, via https://northernrail.my.site.com/s/article/Refund-Requests

If you have a ticket for the day(s) industrial action is taking place you can use the ticket for travel on specified alternative days (excludes London Underground):

Customers with Advance, Anytime or Off-Peak tickets for travel between Friday April 5 – Monday April 8 can instead use their tickets any time between Thursday April 4 until Wednesday April 10- (the policy only applies to tickets purchased before the strikes were announced i.e. March 20).

Daily tickets, such as Anytime or Off-Peak can claim a full refund with no admin fee if you decide not to travel from the point of purchase on the refunds request page or find more refund details on the Northern Refunds page at https://northernrail.my.site.com/s/article/Request-compensation-or-a-refund

Season ticket refund, including flexi – You can get a refund on the portion of the season ticket not used, as per the standard refund policy at https://northernrail.my.site.com/s/article/Request-compensation-or-a-refund and more information can be found at https://northernrail.my.site.com/s/article/Season-Ticket-Compensation-For-RMT-Strike-Action

Northern runs the service between Morecambe and Lancaster, as well as the route between Manchester and Barrow-in-Furness which goes through Lancaster.