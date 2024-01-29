No Northern trains between Lancaster and Morecambe for one day due to strike action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Additional disruption is expected from Monday January 29 to Tuesday February 6 due to action short of strike called by ASLEF and customers are advised to check before they travel as there may be some short notice cancellations to services running on these days.

The train operator has published a travel advice calendar for Monday January 29 – Sunday February 7 to highlight when services will be affected.

On strike days:

Morecambe railway station and platform.

*There will be no rail replacement buses on strike days for Northern services.

*Some Northern stations may be closed or have reduced hours due to limited staffing and services.

Services are also likely to be disrupted and start later on the day immediately following a full strike day.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We urge customers to check before they travel during this period of industrial action.

“We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this will cause our customers.

"We hope to see a resolution to this issue in the near future and an end to the disruption these strikes cause."

For more information about the strike and the services that will be affected, customers should visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes

Northern runs the service between Morecambe and Lancaster, as well as the route between Manchester and Barrow-in-Furness which goes through Lancaster.