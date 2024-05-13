No changes to Lancaster and Morecambe trains when Northern switches to new timetable next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be no changes to Lancaster and Morecambe trains when Northern switches to a new timetable next month (Sunday, June 2).

Northern says the majority of its services are largely unaffected by the new timetable, but some have been re-timed and there are a handful of service changes.

Rail users can check what the new timetable means for them and their local station using the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/check-my-timetable.

Among the changes that are taking place:

A Northern train at a platform with customer on the platform.

In the North West: There will be an increase in capacity on services between Manchester Airport and Liverpool Lime Street. Sunday services between Buxton and Manchester Piccadilly will make additional calls at Heaton Chapel and Levenshulme. And a new Saturday service from Rochdale will link Blackburn, Bolton, Manchester and Salford with the Yorkshire Dales via Clitheroe.

In the North East: The timetable outlines plans for the first passenger services to operate on the new Northumberland Line, with Newcastle and Ashington connected by a half-hourly service Monday to Saturday and hourly on Sundays from the autumn. Services will call at Newsham and Seaton Delaval, with some also calling at Manors station.

In Yorkshire and the East Midlands: There will be additional stops and extra capacity on some services from Leeds to Skipton and stations in Cumbria. In the Calder Valley, more services will stop at Sowerby Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Low Moor. There will be extra capacity on services from Leeds to Harrogate and York. Meanwhile, there will be a reduction in capacity on services between Sheffield and Huddersfield whilst engineering work takes place.

Matt Rice, the new chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re all set for the new timetable next month. The vast majority of services are unaffected by the change, but there are a small number of services that have been re-timed.

“Customers should use the ‘Check My Timetable’ tool on the website to see the changes that affect their local station.”

For more information about the new timetable, visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/timetable-change