Ninja swords can be handed in at Morecambe and Lancaster police stations under new scheme

Lancashire is supporting a new national surrender scheme ahead of legislation coming into effect on August 1 2025, which will make Ninja Swords illegal to possess, sell, import or supply in England and Wales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the Home Office-led approach to tackling knife crime, Lancashire Violence Reduction Network (LVRN) and partners will participate in a one-month Ninja Sword Surrender Scheme, running from July 1 to July 31 2025.

The scheme offers members of the public the opportunity to safely surrender Ninja Swords at local police stations – and, where eligible, apply for compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Gemma Barr, Operational Lead for the LVRN, said: “We’ve seen the devastation these kinds of weapons can cause – not just to victims, but to families, friends, and entire communities.

A selection of the knives handed in to Lancashire police stations during official collections.

"We fully support this legislation and the national surrender scheme as part of our efforts to reduce knife-related harm and we welcome the fact that Ninja Swords are now joining a growing list of weapons that are not just illegal to carry in public, but to keep in your own home.”

“This is a proactive opportunity for our communities to take action and dispose of these weapons safely before they become illegal. Ending knife crime isn't something police or professionals can do alone - everyone has a role to play in creating safer streets and offering young people a better future.”

Ninja Swords are defined as having a blade between 14 and 24 inches with straight cutting edges, a blunt spine, and a tanto or reverse tanto-style point.

The weapons have been increasingly linked to violent incidents across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who legally owned a Ninja Sword before March 27 2025 may be eligible for compensation, with a standard payment of £5.

Higher-value claims will be considered with appropriate proof.

Swords and other weapons can also be surrendered anonymously in surrender bins across the county, though no payment will be offered in those cases.