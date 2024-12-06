Nine years ago: 29 pictures show the devastating impact of Storm Desmond on Lancaster and Morecambe

Storm Desmond – described as an ‘extratropical cyclone’ – caused devastating flooding in Lancaster, between December 3 and 8, 2015, which effectively cut off the city from the outside world.

Army trucks were stationed at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary to act as ambulances after flooding cut the city off from the power grid and blocked all but one access route.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said they had 300 calls in a day and attended 200 incidents.

Key areas across Lancaster were flooded including Caton Road, St George’s Quay, Stonewell, Cable Street, with restaurants, businesses and houses impacted.

Houses in Morecambe, Heysham and Carnforth also lost power.

These pictures from our archives bring back memories of the devastating impact of Storm Desmond.

Storm Desmond A flooded Caton Road in Lancaster.

Storm Desmond Firefighters pumping out flooded buildings on Cable Street.