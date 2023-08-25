News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Nine Lancaster businesses that have been going strong since the Seventies

The city of Lancaster has its share of long-established independent businesses.
By Debbie Butler
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:24 BST

Here we take a look at nine of them that all launched in the Seventies.

From restaurants and shops to hairdressers and architects, they are all proud to have been serving the local community for more than 40 years.

And in case you missed it: 19 of Lancaster's longest standing businesses which have stood the test of time

The King Street business became known as Welbourne Opticians in 1974. It was initially opened by Lancaster’s first independent optometrist, Mr Cox, in 1933. Welbourne joined Cox 41 years later. The opticians remains proudly independent.

1. Welbourne Opticians

The King Street business became known as Welbourne Opticians in 1974. It was initially opened by Lancaster’s first independent optometrist, Mr Cox, in 1933. Welbourne joined Cox 41 years later. The opticians remains proudly independent. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Established in 1975, Etna is probably Lancaster’s very first Italian restaurant. The New Street business is family run with a Sicilian owner, and has been serving up authentic Italian food for almost 50 years.

2. Etna

Established in 1975, Etna is probably Lancaster’s very first Italian restaurant. The New Street business is family run with a Sicilian owner, and has been serving up authentic Italian food for almost 50 years. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Established in 1976 and run by a co-operative, Single Step was at the forefront of the zero-waste, vegetarian revolution and remains proudly independent. The Penny Street shop specialises in wholefoods with a low environmental impact, as well as environmentally friendly cosmetics.

3. Single Step

Established in 1976 and run by a co-operative, Single Step was at the forefront of the zero-waste, vegetarian revolution and remains proudly independent. The Penny Street shop specialises in wholefoods with a low environmental impact, as well as environmentally friendly cosmetics. Photo: Single Step

Photo Sales
Lancaster’s oldest town house - built nearly 400 years ago - has been home to a museum since 1976. In a previous life, it provided luxury lodgings for judges presiding at Lancaster Castle’s Assizes Courts. Castle Keeper, Thomas Covell, who imprisoned the Pendle Witches, was its most renowned resident. The Church Street museum now displays Gillow furniture, elegant rooms and the Museum of Childhood.

4. The Judges’ Lodgings Museum

Lancaster’s oldest town house - built nearly 400 years ago - has been home to a museum since 1976. In a previous life, it provided luxury lodgings for judges presiding at Lancaster Castle’s Assizes Courts. Castle Keeper, Thomas Covell, who imprisoned the Pendle Witches, was its most renowned resident. The Church Street museum now displays Gillow furniture, elegant rooms and the Museum of Childhood. Photo: Lancashire County Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Lancaster