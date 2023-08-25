Nine Lancaster businesses that have been going strong since the Seventies

4 . The Judges’ Lodgings Museum

Lancaster’s oldest town house - built nearly 400 years ago - has been home to a museum since 1976. In a previous life, it provided luxury lodgings for judges presiding at Lancaster Castle’s Assizes Courts. Castle Keeper, Thomas Covell, who imprisoned the Pendle Witches, was its most renowned resident. The Church Street museum now displays Gillow furniture, elegant rooms and the Museum of Childhood. Photo: Lancashire County Council