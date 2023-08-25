Nine Lancaster businesses that have been going strong since the Seventies

The city of Lancaster has its share of long-established independent businesses.
Here we take a look at nine of them that all launched in the Seventies.
From restaurants and shops to hairdressers and architects, they are all proud to have been serving the local community for more than 40 years.
1. Welbourne Opticians
The King Street business became known as Welbourne Opticians in 1974. It was initially opened by Lancaster’s first independent optometrist, Mr Cox, in 1933. Welbourne joined Cox 41 years later. The opticians remains proudly independent. Photo: Google
2. Etna
Established in 1975, Etna is probably Lancaster’s very first Italian restaurant. The New Street business is family run with a Sicilian owner, and has been serving up authentic Italian food for almost 50 years. Photo: Google
3. Single Step
Established in 1976 and run by a co-operative, Single Step was at the forefront of the zero-waste, vegetarian revolution and remains proudly independent. The Penny Street shop specialises in wholefoods with a low environmental impact, as well as environmentally friendly cosmetics. Photo: Single Step
4. The Judges’ Lodgings Museum
Lancaster’s oldest town house - built nearly 400 years ago - has been home to a museum since 1976. In a previous life, it provided luxury lodgings for judges presiding at Lancaster Castle’s Assizes Courts. Castle Keeper, Thomas Covell, who imprisoned the Pendle Witches, was its most renowned resident. The Church Street museum now displays Gillow furniture, elegant rooms and the Museum of Childhood. Photo: Lancashire County Council