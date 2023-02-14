Mark Williams-Thomas, 53, yesterday began his own search at the scene where the dog walker went missing.

He arrived at St Michael’s on Monday (Feb 13), aiming to pull together a ‘quick turn around report’ in an effort to quell some of the theories and inaccuracies about the 45-year-old's disappearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark posted on Twitter: ““I will explore all the options, bring you a factual evidence analysis and dismiss some of the inaccuracies.”

Mark Williams-Thomas, a private investigator, is joining the search for Nicola Bulley and hopes to clear up 'inaccuracies'.

Now into his second day, the detective-turned-investigative journalist has yet to find any new developments, but noted that the location has ‘a lot’ of ‘access and opportunities’ to explore and that the exit routes are not covered by working CCTV.

Mark told Mail Online: “This would now be a critical incident being dealt with as suspicious, if it had been down to me. Within 48 hours I would have treated this in the same fashion as a murder or abduction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think police have been right to say they have an open mind – the problem that they have got is that they also said it wasn’t criminal.”

Lancashire Police believe the mortgage adviser could have fallen into the river during her walk.

Officers on Monday (February 13) continued to search the water, heading towards Morecambe Bay, with mounted police also taking part in the search in Knott End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were also spotted patrolling Wyreside Farm Park Caravan park.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 0565 of January 30.