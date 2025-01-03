NHS urges Lancaster and Morecambe residents to use online services as GP practices and A&E face post-Christmas pressure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North West’s senior health leader has urged the public to use services wisely as 111 phone services, GP practices and A&E departments see high numbers of people contacting them following the festive period.

Dr Michael Gregory, the NHS England North West Regional Medical Director recommends the public tries https://111.nhs.uk/ to get urgent health advice if they have access to the internet.

The online service works the same as the 111 phone service and is already popular with people who want quick advice about the best options for getting the care they need. These can include getting a call back from a trained clinician or nurse, booking them an appointment in A&E, or providing advice.

Dr Gregory said: “The period immediately after Christmas and New Year is an extremely busy time for our 111 health advisors and clinicians, staff working in GP practices and our doctors and nurses and other health professionals working in our A&Es.

The cabs of two yellow ambulances parked below an Accident & Emergency department sign outside an NHS hospital in the UK.

“We were expecting it to be busy but we know that callers are waiting longer to get through on the phone, and visits to A&Es are waiting longer than we would like.

“For this reason, we’d recommend using the online service if you can. You answer the same questions and receive the same advice as calling 111, but it’s likely to be quicker.”

NHS 111 online is not available for under fives. People looking for urgent medical help for under fives should use the 111 phone line.

Dr Gregory added: “We are extremely grateful to the dedicated teams across the NHS in the North West who are working tirelessly to ensure all those that need care receive it and it is vital the public are aware of the pressure the health service will be under and know the best way to access care during this time.

“In the event of a life or limb threatening emergency people should always continue to call 999 or attend A&E, but for non-emergency health needs the public should make www.111.nhs.uk their first port of call.

“It helps to direct people to the right service quickly, as well as providing medical advice. It’s just one of the ways that we are trying to get people to the right service first time whilst keeping urgent and emergency services free for the most seriously ill and injured patients.”

https://111.nhs.uk/ can help you with:

*where to get help for your symptoms, if you’re not sure what to do

*how to find general health information and advice

*where to get an emergency supply of your prescribed medicine

*how to get a repeat prescription

*get emergency dental appointments

You should still ring 999 if you experience:

*signs of a heart attack like pain like a heavy weight in the centre of your chest

*signs of stroke such as your face dropping on one side

*difficulty breathing

*heavy bleeding that won’t stop

*seizures

*or sudden and rapid swelling of the eyes, lips, throat or tongue.